Azerbaijani police give out water to Garabagh Armenians truck in traffic jam (VIDEO)

  • Society
Azerbaijan's police officers have distributed bottles of drinking water to Armenian residents of the country's Garabagh region who found themselves stuck in a traffic jam while driving their own cars, News.Az reports.

The relevant footage was shared on social media.

Work is also underway to ensure the safe and unimpeded movement of the Armenian residents of Garabagh. This once again demonstrates the humanism of Azerbaijan and the police.

News.Az 

