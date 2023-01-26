Azerbaijani president acceptes credentials of incoming Greek ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic Christos Capodistrias.

Ambassador Christos Capodistrias presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state said that the Southern Gas Corridor is a project of common interest connecting the two countries and contributing to the development of the entire region. He also noted that Greece plays the role as a transit country in the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to other European countries.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, and stressed the importance of this project's contribution to Europe's energy security.

The head of state underlined that there are ample opportunities for the development of cooperation between the two countries in energy, as well as in other fields.

Ambassador Christos Capodistrias said that he will spare no effort to develop relations between the two countries during his tenure in Azerbaijan, noting that there is great potential for the expansion of cooperation. The diplomat emphasized that there are wide opportunities for cooperation particularly in science, education, culture, tourism, information and communication technologies and other areas.

During the meeting, the sides also touched upon Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union and NATO. It was noted that Greece supports the expansion of Azerbaijan's relations with both organizations.

During the conversation, the sides also touched upon the regional issues. President Ilham Aliyev informed the ambassador of the events that took place on the Lachin-Khankandi road in the territory of Azerbaijan, adding that the claims of the Armenian side about the alleged closure of the road are completely groundless.

The head of state noted that since December 12, the movement of civilian goods and civilians, as well as about 1,000 vehicles has been ensured on this road in both directions through the Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

News.Az

News.Az