Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 14.6m to complete construction of highway connecting 27 residential areas

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding additional measures to complete construction of Langan-Ahmadli-Takla-Kojakli, Bala Takla-Sharafa, and Onjagala-Huseynhajili-Vilash-Khallijali-Dallakli-Gadirli highway in Masalli district, News.az reports.

Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is allocated 14.6 million manats for completing the construction of the highway connecting 27 residential areas with a total population of 51,000 people.


