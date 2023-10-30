Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 14m to continue construction of connection of Aghband road with Iran and bridge over Araz River

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 14m to continue construction of connection of Aghband road with Iran and bridge over Araz River

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the continuation of construction of the connection of the Horadiz–Jabrayil–Zangilan–Aghband highway with the Islamic Republic of Iran and a bridge over the River of Araz, News.Az reports.

Under the presidential order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is allocated 14 million manats for the construction.

News.Az