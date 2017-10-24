Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 2.1M for reconstruction of water supply in Lankaran

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures about reconstruction of water supply and sewerage system in Lankaran city.

APA reports that AZN 2.1 million was allocated to Azersu OJSC from the funds provided in the decree of Azerbaijani president on “Application of law on “State budget of Azerbaijan for 2017”” dated to December 27, 2016.

Ministry of Finance is to provide the funding.

