Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 8M for road construction in Agjabadi

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures on construction of Hajibadalli-Parioglular-Tazakand motor road in Agjabadi district, APA reports.

Upon the order, AZN 8 million was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to Azerbaijan's State Motor Road Agency for construction of Hajibadalli-Parioglular-Tazakand motor road, which connects 3 settlements populated by 8,000 people.

Ministry of Finance is to provide the funding.

