Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Ismayilli

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Ismayilli

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to construct the Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki (5 km)-Kelband-Girk highway in the Ismayilli region.

Under the presidential order, 5,400,000 manats will be allocated to Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for construction and renovation of the road connecting two residential areas with a total population of 1,000 people.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      