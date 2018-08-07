Azerbaijani President allocates funds for renovation and reconstruction of Tazapir Mosque

Azerbaijani President allocates funds for renovation and reconstruction of Tazapir Mosque

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the renovation and reconstruction of Tazapir Mosque complex, AzerTag reports.

Under the Presidential Order, the Caucasus Muslims Office is allocated 2 million manats for the renovation and reconstruction of the complex.

News.Az

