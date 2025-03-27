Azerbaijani president and first lady inspect construction work in Shusha

The President and First Lady also inspected newly established catering facilities and reviewed ongoing construction work on Karabakh Street, the Shusha Treatment and Wellness Center, and the Yeni Shusha Mosque, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The first stop for the head of state and the First Lady was the reopening of the Chol Gala Mosque and its spring, both of which had undergone significant restoration. The restoration was carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of PASHA Holding, beginning in 2023.

The mosque, which includes the entrance area, prayer hall, and auxiliary rooms, is distinguished by its unique entrance on the right side, accessed via stone stairs. The original stones of the mosque were restored, and the mihrab was rebuilt, adorned with verses from the Quran and intricate patterns.

The Chol Gala spring, located nearby, was also carefully restored. The spring, which dates back to the 19th century, was preserved in its original architectural style, reinforced, and restored to its previous appearance.

The Chol Gala Mosque was one of 17 mosques in Shusha during the 19th century, constructed by the renowned Karbalayi Safikhan Karabakhi.

The mosque and spring were severely damaged and looted by Armenians during the occupation of Shusha.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Karabakh Street, where they examined ongoing construction work under public-private partnership projects. The construction includes a hotel, offices, catering facilities, and the building of the Shusha Reserve Administration. A total of 10 buildings for various purposes are being built, all in harmony with the city’s historic architecture. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to develop Shusha, a key cultural and historical city of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Shusha Treatment and Wellness Center to review ongoing construction work.

The foundation of this 90-bed medical facility was laid on November 7, 2021, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. The center consists of six buildings and will provide both inpatient and outpatient medical services.

The inpatient section will house departments for therapy, pediatrics, surgery, hemodialysis, and other specialized services. The outpatient section will include a consultation clinic, a children’s polyclinic, radiology and functional diagnostics units, physiotherapy and rehabilitation departments, as well as a clinical diagnostic laboratory.

The Emergency Medical Service Station will be equipped with modern medical technology to meet international standards. Furthermore, the center will feature a Hygiene and Epidemiology Center, as well as separate buildings for infectious diseases and hemodialysis treatment.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the ongoing construction of the Yeni Shusha Mosque.

The foundation of this mosque was laid by the Head of State in 2021. The mosque is set to be a striking example of modern architecture in the historic city.

Its architectural design holds significant symbolic meaning. As per the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, the mosque's form will incorporate the number 8, representing the liberation of Shusha from occupation on November 8th, Victory Day.

The mosque's two minarets will feature the number 11, symbolizing the liberation of Shusha and Karabakh in the eleventh month from the occupation. The minarets will stand at a height of 72 meters. Situated in the upper part of Shusha, the mosque will also be the city's highest point.

The mosque's design was a collaborative effort between Azerbaijani and Italian architects.

The exterior of this place of worship will be embellished with geometric patterns reminiscent of those found on the minarets of Shusha's old mosque.

Currently, work on reinforced concrete, metal structures, and electrical systems is actively progressing at the site.