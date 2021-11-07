Azerbaijani president and first lady lay foundation stone for Shusha Radio and Television Broadcasting Station

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Shusha Radio and Television Broadcasting Station.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of Shusha Radio and Television Broadcasting Station.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid the foundation stone for Shusha Radio and Television Broadcasting Station.

