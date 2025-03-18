Azerbaijani president and first lady lit Novruz bonfire together with residents of Aghdara’s Hasanriz village

Azerbaijani president and first lady lit Novruz bonfire together with residents of Aghdara’s Hasanriz village

On March 18, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with a group of residents who had relocated to Hasanriz village in the Aghdara district.

They also reviewed the restoration work on private houses and infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The head of state and the First Lady then lit the Novruz bonfire together with the residents.

The president and the first lady also attended the inauguration of the newly reconstructed highway connecting the Sarsang Reservoir to Umudlu village in the Aghdara district.

Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, briefed the head of state on the completed work.

In accordance with the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev last year, the reconstruction of the highway from the Sarsang Reservoir to Umudlu village in the Aghdara district was carried out to a high standard.

The fourth-class technical road is 9.4 kilometers long, with traffic lanes 6 meters wide. Necessary measures have been taken to ensure the smooth and safe movement of traffic.

Later on, the Azerbaijani president and the first lady attended the inauguration ceremony of a newly built residential complex in Sugovushan village in the Aghdara district. They handed over the keys to the apartments to the residents.

They also attended the inauguration of a mosque in Sugovushan village, Aghdara district.

News.Az