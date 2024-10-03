Azerbaijani president and first lady visit Jabrayil, Zangilan districts - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on Thursday visited the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district to inspect the construction of houses and social facilities.

Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the districts of Jabrayil Gubadli , and Zangilan , briefed the President and First Lady on the ongoing projects in the village, News.Az reports.The total planned development area is 248 hectares, with prospect of housing 3,470 people (867 families) in this village.In the first phase, masonry work of 334 individual houses has been completed, with exterior and interior finishing work currently in progress to accommodate 1,395 residents relocating to Horovlu. The houses feature two, three, four, and five rooms. Work continues on the construction of a school, a kindergarten, and other service facilities.The president and the first lady also inspected the completed houses in the village.The foundation of Horovlu village was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on May 4, 2023.Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva then participated in the opening ceremony of the 960-seat Mehdi Mehdizade Secondary School in the city of Jabrayil.Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed the president and the first lady about the facilities available at the school.The school, covering an area of 2.7 hectares, includes 40 classrooms and 5 administrative offices. Classrooms are equipped with essential teaching materials to ensure high-quality education for students. The educational institution also features laboratories for chemistry, physics, and biology, as well as technology and computer rooms, 4 STEAM rooms, a library, an assembly hall, a sports hall, and a canteen.Internet, furniture, inventory, and other necessary equipment have been installed throughout the school. The school yard has been landscaped, with football, basketball, volleyball, and open play areas created for students.The foundation of this educational institution was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on October 4, 2021.During his trip to Jabrayil, the head of state also laid the foundation stone for the non-alcoholic beverage production complex owned by Azersun Holding LLC.Abdolbari Gozal, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Azersun Holding, provided information about the production complex to the President.The facility will produce carbonated and non-carbonated water, ice tea, ice coffee, lemonades, and natural fruit juice, with an annual production capacity of 250 million PET bottles and 350 million aluminium cans.This non-alcoholic beverage production complex is expected to contribute to reducing currency outflow from the country and will be equipped with modern, sustainable technologies. Moreover, the facility will utilize alternative energy sources.Once fully operational, the complex is projected to create employment for nearly 300 residents returning to Jabrayil city.An initial investment of 35 million manat is planned for the establishment of the non-alcoholic beverage production complex.President Ilham Aliyev officially laid the foundation stone of the complex.Later on, the Azerbaijani leader and the first lady attended the groundbreaking ceremonies of a brooding egg production factory of the “Hijaz Gushchulug” poultry enterprise and a furniture cluster owned by Lithuania's Dominari company, the Karabakh Stone LLC’s plant and the Prestij-Kimya LLC’s plant in the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park in Jabrayil.The Azerbaijani president then left Jabrayil for Zangilan district to participate in the opening of the Digital Control Center for the Zangilan Electric Power Network, operated by Azerishig OJSC.Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state about the work accomplished.The Digital Control Center consists of two floors, with the first floor featuring power transformers with a capacity of 2500 kV each, indoor distribution units of 35 and 0.4 kV. The second floor houses control, technical and auxiliary rooms.Double-circuit underground cable lines were laid from the 110/35/10 kV "Zangilan" substation for power supply of the center.President Ilham Aliyev launched the Digital Control Center for the Zangilan Electric Power Network.Moreover, the head of state laid the foundation stone for the fifth and sixth residential complexes in the city of Zangilan.The Azerbaijani leader also inspected the ongoing construction of a 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan city.The head of state was informed about the residential complex.The foundation of the complex was laid on October 19, 2022, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.The residential complex, spanning a total area of 1.92 hectares, consists of 12 buildings and includes 104 apartments.The complex is situated in the central part of the city, near a school, a kindergarten and a city park, in a medium-density, multi-functional zone.President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev examined ongoing construction work at the Zangilan Recreation Complex.Ramin Guluzade, Head of the President's Administrative Services Department, briefed the president on the facilities planned for the complex.The foundation for the hotel building within the complex was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on May 4, 2023.The hotel will feature 111 rooms, along with conference, meeting, and banquet halls, fitness and spa centers, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants, and a children's entertainment center. Moreover, ten cottages will be available for guests on the complex grounds.The hotel is expected to employ over 70 staff members, and the complex will also include vineyards and other fruit orchards.President Ilham Aliyev then attended the inauguration of the “Sarigishlag” Hydroelectric Power Station operated by “Azerenerji” OJSC in Zangilan.Baba Rzayev, President of AzərEnerji OJSC, briefed the President on the completed works at the facility.“Sarigishlag” HEPS is part of a cascade of four hydroelectric stations built on the Okhchu River in the Zangilan region. The other three stations—“Jahangirbeyli,” “Shayifli,” and “Zangilan”—were previously commissioned with the President's participation.To protect local flora and fauna, special structures have been installed that allow 35% of the water from the main water intake to be retained in the riverbed. Diversion pipes have been laid to ensure the lossless return of water back to the river.The machine hall is equipped with two eco-turbines that can automatically shut down when river water levels drop, ensuring that the station retains twice as much water in the river as the ecological flow of the Okhchu River.A 110 kV outdoor switchgear has been constructed at the hydroelectric power station, serving both the “Sarigishlag” HEPS and facilitating the transmission of “green energy” produced at the “Shayifli” HEPS. Both the substation and the hydroelectric power station feature digital devices and an automated control system.The “Sarigishlag” HEPS is expected to generate up to 33 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, resulting in savings of 7.4 million cubic meters of gas and preventing the emission of 13,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.President Ilham Aliyev officially commissioned the “Sarigishlag” Hydroelectric Power Station.

News.Az