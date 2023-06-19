Azerbaijani president approves law on execution of 2022 state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On the execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".



According to the document, the state budget revenues for 2022 amounted to 30,6 million manats [$18 million], which is 5.1 per cent more than the approved forecast, expenditures - 32 billion manats [$18.8 billion], which is 0.7 per cent less than the established forecast, News.Az reports citing the presidential press service.

The state budget deficit amounted to 1.3 billion manats [$814,730 million], which is 55.4 per cent less than the forecast.

News.Az