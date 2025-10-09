Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president arrives in Dushanbe for CIS summit

Photo: AZERTAC

At the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Dushanbe on October 9 to participate in the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani president at Dushanbe International Airport, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Rustam Emomali, Chairman of the National Assembly of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other officials.

