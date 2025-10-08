Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev thanks brotherly countries for support in restoring Karabakh, East Zangezur

Photo: Azertac

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has taken to the social media platform X to express his gratitude to brotherly countries for their unwavering support in the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In his post, President Aliyev thanked the friendly nations for standing by Azerbaijan in its reconstruction efforts, saying: “I once again express my gratitude to brotherly countries for their support for the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur. The Azerbaijani people will never forget this fraternal support.”


