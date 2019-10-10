Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Turkmenistan for a working visit to attend a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State.

At Ashgabat International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev was met by Head of Secretariat of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Burutin, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Esenmyrat Orazgeldiyev and other high-ranking officials.

