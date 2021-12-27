Azerbaijani president awards military servicemen for suppressing Armenia’s November 16 border provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed an order on the appointment of servicemen of the country’s Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.

Under the order, a group of servicemen of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry was awarded orders and medals for successfully fulfilling the assigned combat tasks and showing courage while suppressing the provocations and attacks of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar and Lachin districts along the state border of the two countries on November 16, 2021.

News.Az