Azerbaijani President confers higher military ranks on SSS employees

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on March 27 to confer higher military ranks upon some employees of the State Security Service, APA reports.

According to the order, four colonels of the State Security Service were promoted to the higher military rank of Major General.

The head of state signed a separate order to award a number of employees of the State Security Service for their distinguished service in ensuring Azerbaijan’s national security, intercepting intelligence-sabotage activities of foreign secret service agencies, and combating international terrorism and transnational crime.

