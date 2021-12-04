Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president congratulates Finnish counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, News.Az reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland - Independence Day.

On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best and the friendly people of Finland peace and prosperity."


