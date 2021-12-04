Azerbaijani president congratulates Finnish counterpart
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, News.Az reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr President,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland - Independence Day.
On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best and the friendly people of Finland peace and prosperity."