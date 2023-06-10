Azerbaijani president congratulates Portuguese counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“I extend most sincere congratulations and best wishes to You and your people, on behalf of myself and people of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the national holiday of your country- Portugal Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I wish You robust health, happiness and the people of Portugal welfare and prosperity on this remarkable day,” the head of state added.

News.Az