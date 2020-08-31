Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president congratulates president of LUKOIL

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of LUKOIL

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Vahid Alakbarov, President of LUKOIL company.

"Dear Vahid Yusuf oglu,

I heartily congratulate you on your significant jubilee – the 70th anniversary.

Thanks to your professionalism and organizational talent, LUKOIL is today one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world.

The long-term fruitful activity of LUKOIL company in our country makes a significant contribution to the expansion of Azerbaijani-Russian mutual economic relations and paves the way for the development and strengthening of friendly ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

I wish you long life, the best of health, prosperity and new successes," the letter said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      