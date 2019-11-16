Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President congratulates Sultan of Oman

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Sultan of Oman His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said on the occasion of the National holiday of the Sultanate of Oman, APA reports citing Presidential press-service.

The letter reads:

"Your Majesty, 

It is on the occasion of the National holiday of the Sultanate of Oman that on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and through you, the people of your country.

On this prominent day, I wish strong health and success in every endeavor to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Oman."

