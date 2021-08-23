Azerbaijani president congratulates Ukrainian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

The letter reads:

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of friendly Ukraine.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine have deep historical roots and good traditions. It is gratifying that our interstate relations, built on solid foundations, have risen to the level of strategic partnership."I am confident that through our joint efforts, our bilateral ties, based on mutual trust and support, as well as our close and fruitful cooperation covering various areas, will further develop and expand successfully in line with the will of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I once again cordially congratulate you and wish you strong health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Ukraine everlasting peace and prosperity."

News.Az

