Azerbaijani President: Efficient utilization of water resources is our primary task

“There is great concern about climate change in the world, including in Azerbaijan. We can see that this year has actually been different from previous years,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal in the Hajigabul district.

“This year, there has been sufficient snow and rain and there is enough water in our reservoirs. But in previous years, we faced drought every year. There was less snow in our mountains. The water level in our rivers decreased in previous years and in some cases our main rivers dried up. The fact that the Caspian Sea is getting shallow is obvious. Everyone can see that. Under such circumstances, it is our main task to use water resources efficiently,” the head of state added.

News.Az