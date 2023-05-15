Azerbaijani President expressed gratitude to chairperson of Uzbekistan’s Senate of Oliy Majlis for respect paid to memory of Great Leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Recalling that the National Leader paid great attention to the relations with friendly and fraternal Uzbekistan and its people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev emphasized with satisfaction that this policy continues today in all areas as he received chairperson of Uzbekistan’s Senate of Oliy Majlis Tanzila Norbaeva.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed Tanzila Norbaeva-led delegation’s participation in a special meeting of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and expressed his gratitude for the respect paid to the memory of the Great Leader. The head of state said that the opening of the monument to the Great Leader and the park named after him during his visit to Uzbekistan, together with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, is an indicator of this respect.

Noting that friendly relations with the President of Uzbekistan contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev underscored the importance of reciprocal visits in this regard.

News.Az