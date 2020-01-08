Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Iranian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a passenger plane crash near the city of Tehran," Ilham Aliyev said.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed," the Azerbaijani president added.

"May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!"

News.Az

News.Az