Azerbaijani President extends condolences to Georgian President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, News.az reports.

The letter of condolence reads:

"Dear Madam President,



We are extremely saddened by the news that the border police helicopter crashed in Gudauri and the crew members and rescuers were killed.



"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of the deceased, and the entire Georgian people in connection with this grave tragedy."

News.Az