Azerbaijani President extends Independence Day greetings to Sri Lankan counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa as his country celebrates Independence Day, AzerTag reports.

“I believe that the friendly bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka and our cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement, in particular, will successfully continue,” the head of state said in his message.

“I wish you good health, successes in your activities, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Sri Lanka,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az

News.Az