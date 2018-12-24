Azerbaijani president, first lady familiarize with projects in White City

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of 110 kV “Agh Shahar-2” and “Bakikhanov” su

They also viewed the newly-built Fountains Square Park, Trend reports.

The president first inaugurated the “Agh Shahar-2” substation. Acting Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the president that comprehensive measures are being taken in order to supply the White City with quality and sustainable electricity.

Then, the opening of the Birinji Fevvareler Street was held. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president of the construction of new roads. President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the street.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then viewed the newly-built Fountains Square Park.

Executive Director of Baku White City project Ruslan Sadikhov informed the president that the Fountains Square Park, the foundation stone of which was laid by President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in December 2016, is part of a pedestrian passage and an 800-car public parking complex.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then laid the foundation stone of “Agh Shahar” pedestrian bridge and “Zaman” square.

After viewing the work done over the past period and projects to be implemented in the years to come, President Aliyev gave his instructions and recommendations.

News.Az

