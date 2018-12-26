Azerbaijani president, first lady view newly-reconstructed recreation park in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at a newly-reconstructed recreation park in Yeni Yasamal residential area in Baku.

Head of Yasamal District Executive Authority Aziz Azizov informed President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the reconstruction and landscaping work carried out in the park.

The park has a tea house, a cafe, a youth house, an internet club and a nursing home.

News.Az

News.Az