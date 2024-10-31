Azerbaijani president hails successful development of ties with Albania

Azerbaijani president hails successful development of ties with Albania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday received the credentials of the newly appointed Albanian Ambassador, Besart Kadia.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.Highlighting the successful development of bilateral relations, the head of state noted that reciprocal visits by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Albania, as well as the visit of the Albanian Prime Minister to Azerbaijan, have contributed to strengthening these ties. The Azerbaijani president emphasized that the Albanian prime minister would participate in COP29 in a few days, stating that all these demonstrate the close partnership between the two nations. Noting that the two countries have always supported each other at the international level, President Ilham Aliyev commended the Albanian government's support for Azerbaijan’s position in international organizations where the country is not represented.The ambassador conveyed greetings from Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to the head of state.President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Besart Kadia to pass on his own regards to the Prime Minister of Albania.Ambassador Kadia expressed his pleasure at beginning his duties in Azerbaijan and underscored the importance of friendship and cultural ties between the two countries and peoples.The diplomat reaffirmed Albania's support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.Emphasizing the significance of COP29, the ambassador noted his admiration for Azerbaijan's preparations for the large-scale event.During the conversation, the sides praised the economic cooperation covering areas such as energy, transport, trade, and tourism, expressing optimism for the continued strengthening of bilateral relations in the future.

News.Az