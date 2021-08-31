Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates head of Malaysia on Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the 16th Supreme Governor of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Independence Day.

The letter reads:

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of Malaysia.

The current level of Azerbaijan-Malaysia relations is pleasing. I am confident that the constant development of our intergovernmental relations, further strengthening of friendly relations between our countries and our cooperation within international organizations, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement will continue to serve the prosperity of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly Malaysia everlasting peace."

