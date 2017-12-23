Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev turns 56 today

+ ↺ − 16 px

December 24 is the birthday of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

Ilham Aliyev was born in Baku on December 24, 1961. He attended a secondary school in Baku from 1967 to 1977.

He graduated from the Moscow State University of International Relations (MGIMO) in 1982. Upon his graduation, Ilham Aliyev continued his education as a postgraduate student at MGIMO and received a Ph.D. degree in history in 1985. He taught at MGIMO from 1985 to 1990.

Ilham Aliyev was vice president, and later the first vice president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) from 1994 to 2003.

Ilham Aliyev was twice elected to the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan in 1995 and 2000, and resigned from his post in 2003 due to his appointment to the post of prime minister.

He headed the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE">PACE) from 2001 to 2003.

Ilham Aliyev was elected deputy chairman of PACE">PACE and member of the PACE">PACE Bureau in January 2003.

Ilham Aliyev was elected president of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 15, 2003. He assumed his post on October 31, 2003.

Ilham Aliyev was re-elected for a second term, winning 88 percent of votes in the elections, held on October 15, 2008. He assumed the duties of the presidency on October 24, 2008.

On October 9, 2013, Ilham Aliyev was elected for a third term by an overwhelming majority of voters for next five years. He assumed the post on October 19, 2013.

Ilham Aliyev has been heading the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan since 1997. For his great contribution to the development of sport and Olympic movement, Ilham Aliyev was awarded the highest order of the International Olympic Committee.

Ilham Aliyev is fluent in Azerbaijani, English, Russian, French, and Turkish.

He is married, has three children.

The staff of News.Az sincerely congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and wishes him robust health and success in his state activities.

News.Az

News.Az