Azerbaijani President inspects 15 apartment blocks in Khojaly

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva have inspected the 15 apartment blocks in the city of Khojaly following refurbishment and reconstruction efforts.

Elchin Yusubov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, and Agdara and Khojaly districts, along with Sadig Sadigov, Chairman of the Board of the State Housing Development Agency, provided an update on the work that was completed.Covering an area of 3.34 hectares, the three-storey buildings house 80 apartments, including two-room, three-room, and four-room units. Additionally, playgrounds for children, sports equipment, and sports grounds have been established at the complex.Then, the head of state and the First Lady viewed conditions created at the complex.

News.Az