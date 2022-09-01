Azerbaijani president meets with Italian prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Mario Draghi have held a one-on-one meeting in Rome, News.Az reports.

First, a welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Azerbaijan.

President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Mario Draghi welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Mario Draghi reviewed the guard of honor.

News.Az