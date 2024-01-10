Azerbaijani President: New era of our modern history began exactly after September 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The path we followed until September (the year 2023 – ed.) was a consistent path, a goal-oriented path, the right path,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels.

“From the point of view of the processes unfolding in our country at the political or military level, this event was the exclamation mark, as it were, of all the work we had done. Today, we are entering 2024 as a nation that has fully restored its sovereignty. I believe that the new era of our modern history began exactly after September 20,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az