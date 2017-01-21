Azerbaijani president offers condolence to Iranian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan has sent a letter of condolence to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over the deaths of people as a result of collapse of high-rise building in Tehran.

“I was deeply saddened by the news that people were killed as a result of collapse of a high-rise building in Tehran” the president said in his message.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families, loved ones of those who died and the people of Iran, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery”.

"May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!” added President Aliyev.

News.Az

