Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Kyrgyz President
- 01 May 2017 10:53
- 06 Nov 2025 01:39
- 121253
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-president-offers-condolences-to-kyrgyz-president Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev over the tragic consequences of a landslide in the country.
“I’m deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of landslide in Kyrgyzstan,” said President Aliyev in his letter of condolence.
“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died , and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” said the president.
News.Az