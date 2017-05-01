Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Kyrgyz President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev over the tragic consequences of a landslide in the country.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of landslide in Kyrgyzstan,” said President Aliyev in his letter of condolence.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died , and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” said the president.

News.Az

News.Az