Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Kyrgyz President

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev over the tragic consequences of a landslide in the country.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of landslide in Kyrgyzstan,” said President Aliyev in his letter of condolence. 

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died , and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” said the president. 

News.Az 



