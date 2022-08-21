Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev extended condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over a fatal road accident in southeastern Türkiye, News.Az reports.

“We were extremely saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of the traffic accident on the Gaziantep-Nizip Highway,” President Aliyev said in his letter of condolences.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, the families, and the loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, and wish the injured recovery,” the Azerbaijani leader added. “May Allah rest their souls in peace!”

A traffic accident killed at least 16 people and injured 21 others in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province.

