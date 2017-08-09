Azerbaijani president receives Chairman of Belarusian State Border Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received chairman of the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus Anatoly Lappo.

Lappo noted that he was in Baku in 1990 last time and now our capital has greatly improved since then, AzVision reports.

Lappo said that he was pleased to begin his career as a border guard in Nakhchivan: "I have been honored to meet with the legendary son of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev several times while working in Nakhchivan and remember those years with a good impression," he emphasized.

Ilham Aliyev expressed his pleasure for the kind words. The head of state underlined the great development processes in Nakhchivan during the past period and said that this visit to our country has created a good opportunity to see the places where he served.

The sides underlined the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus in various fields and noted that the cooperation between the two countries' border services contributed to the further strengthening of relations.

News.Az

