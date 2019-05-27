Azerbaijani president receives congratulations on occasion of Republic Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Republic Day.

“May I extend my congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the anniversary of the Republic Day. I sincerely wish your country and its people continued welfare, concord and success,” the Lithuanian president said in her letter.

“I hope that the dialogue between Lithuania and Azerbaijan on bilateral level, as well as in the framework of relations with the European Union will remain open and intense, and opportunities provided by the comprehensive collaboration will result in many more mutual business, trade, science, education, innovation, culture, and tourism activities among our people and will strengthen both states.”

“May I again offer my congratulations on your national day. Please accept, Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” said President Grybauskaite.

President Aliyev also received congratulatory letters from King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander and Secretary General of the World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili.

News.Az

