Azerbaijani president receives delegation of Astrakhan region

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by acting Governor of Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation Sergei Morozov.

The head of state hailed Sergei Morozov’s visit to Azerbaijan shortly after his appointment, and described this as a sign of successful cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev underlined historical ties between Azerbaijan and Astrakhan, emphasizing the expansion of cooperation and implementation of joint projects. The head of state noted that all these contribute to the strengthening of the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. Pointing out operation of Azerbaijan Business Center in Astrakhan, the head of state noted that the construction of Astrakhan Business Center is underway in Baku. The President hailed a good level of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Astrakhan in the field of education and culture, underlining ample prospects for expanding tourism relations. President Ilham Aliyev reiterated that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation contributes to the progress of the successfully and continuously developing Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations. The President emphasized the role of reciprocal visits of the heads’ of state and their contacts at various international levels in expanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

Acting Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Sergei Morozov thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the warm words and reception. He noted that the Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions on expanding cooperation with the Caspian littoral states, emphasizing that he is pleased to pay his first visit to Azerbaijan in this regard. He thanked for the high hospitality shown to the delegation, noting that they were deeply impressed by the ongoing development processes in Baku. Sergei Morozov hailed the successful development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region in a variety of areas, saying that it contributes to the development of Russia-Azerbaijan bilateral relations.

Acting Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Sergei Morozov then presented the Order “For services to the Astrakhan region” to President Ilham Aliyev for his significant contribution to the development of fruitful cooperation and strengthening of friendly relations between the Astrakhan region and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az