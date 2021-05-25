Azerbaijani president receives Iranian foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif.

President Aliyev said there is an increase in Azerbaijan-Iran trade turnover, and despite the pandemic, it is very positive.

“All the initiatives and decisions put forward by President Rouhani and myself have been implemented. We are very pleased with the level of cooperation during President Rouhani's presidency, and this period is coming to an end. Please convey my greetings and gratitude for the partnership and cooperation,” the head of state noted.

The Azerbaijani president pointed out that the two countries have made great progress in all areas.

“I think that the relations between our countries are perhaps at the highest level in the history of our cooperation. Of course, there are new opportunities, new challenges in connection with the new situation in the region – the post-conflict situation. Of course, Iran and Azerbaijan as two brotherly countries must coordinate efforts and contribute to long-term and sustainable peace in the region,” he added.

In turn, Zarif first of all congratulated President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on May 28 – the Republic Day of Azerbaijan.

Iran’s diplomat also congratulated President Aliyev in his historic role in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands.

“Now you can play a historic role in bringing peace to the region, and we want to commend you for expressing your desire to achieve peace with Armenia. This is very important, and we in Iran are ready to play any role in achieving this, as well as in the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories,” Zarif added.

News.Az