Azerbaijani President reprimands executive power head for violating special quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree reprimanding the head of the Ismayilli District Executive Power Nahid Rza oglu Bagirov.

News.Az reports citing the official website of the President that the decree reads:

"The head of the Ismayilli District Executive Power Nahid Rza oglu Bagirov should be reprimanded for violating the rules of the special quarantine regime applied in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

News.Az

News.Az