Azerbaijani president says Jabrayil’s liberation began 5 years ago

+ ↺ − 16 px

The liberation of Jabrayil began five years ago, President Ilham Aliyev said as he met with members of the general public of Jabrayil on October 4.

The head of state reminded that as a result of the April fighting, opportunities opened up for the return of the Azerbaijani people to the village of Jojuq Marjanli.

“After the liberation of strategic heights from the occupiers, it was possible for Jojug Marjanli to return to life, and this was our important victory. This was our first great victory after a long break and ceasefire. It is true that the Armenians attempted to downplay this victory at the time. They even stated that these areas were not of great importance and that it was actually the Armenian side that had won. I was saying at the time that we were there, that we were right in their trenches, so how could Armenia have won here? At that time, we liberated a large area – of course, a large area for that time – several thousand hectares, and took control of about 9,000-10,000 hectares. We took very important strategic heights not only in this direction, but also in the direction of Aghdara, and these heights proved highly important in the second Karabakh war. At that time, we rightly celebrated the victory in the April battles as a glorious victory of our Army, and that was the beginning of our return,” President Aliyev added.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that the return to Jojug Marjanli was the beginning of the Great Return.

News.Az

News.Az