Azerbaijani President: Second Karabakh War was a lesson that Armenia will remember forever

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Second Karabakh War was a lesson that Armenia will remember forever, Azerbaijani President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said as he met with a leadership and a group of military personnel of Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.

“The April fighting was not a lesson for Armenia. Two years later, as a result of the Nakhchivan operation, we took over a large area, demonstrating our strength and professionalism once again. That did not serve them as a lesson either. Finally, the Second Karabakh War was a lesson that they will remember forever,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev stressed that the Second Karabakh War is Azerbaijan’s glorious history, and this history will live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people forever.

“It was a celebration of justice. It was a celebration of pride, a celebration of national dignity, a celebration of the indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people. We mobilized all our resources, won this war and drove the enemy out of our lands. We put the enemy in such a disgraceful situation that they knelt before us, waved the white flag and were forced to sign an act of capitulation,” he said.

President Aliyev noted that as a result of the war, the Armenian army was completely crushed.

“We showed strong resolve and courage. We demonstrated national spirit and achieved what we wanted. I want to say again that the second Karabakh war is forever inscribed in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters as a glorious victory. From now on, Azerbaijan will live as a victorious state and Armenia as a defeated country,” the Commander-in-Chief added.

News.Az