Azerbaijani President sends delegation to Kazakhstan to investigate plane crash
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
The Minister of Digital Development and Transport, the Minister for Emergency Situations, the Deputy Prosecutor General, the Deputy Minister of Health, the Deputy Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency, AZAL Vice-President and representatives of other relevant state bodies left for Aktau, Kazakhstan to investigate the plane crash incident under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.
Note that An Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan. In a statement, AZAL informed that the Embraer 190 aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny flight, made an emergency landing 3 kilometers from the city of Aktau.
Note that An Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan. In a statement, AZAL informed that the Embraer 190 aircraft, operating the Baku-Grozny flight, made an emergency landing 3 kilometers from the city of Aktau.