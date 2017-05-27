Azerbaijani president sends letter of condolence to Egyptian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolence to Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

AzVision.az reports that the letter of condolence reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

"We are deeply saddened by the news that passengers, of which majority were children, were killed and injured as a result of bus shooting in Al Minya province. We condemn this bloody act committed against civilians and consider it important to carry out a joint struggle against all types of terrorism, which becomes more ungovernable day-by-day. In connection with this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and the loved ones of those who died, to all of the people of Egypt, and wish the injured fast recovery”.

