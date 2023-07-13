Azerbaijani President signs order to make changes within Commission on Business Environment and Int'l Ratings
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on amendments to order No. 2199 "On additional measures to improve the business environment in the Republic of Azerbaijan and further improve the country's position in international rankings" dated July 13, 2016, News.az reports.
According to the order, the composition of the Commission on the Business Environment and International Ratings and the Secretariat of the Commission is given in the following wording:
Chairman of the Commission
First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Members of the Commission:
Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Chairman of the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Chairman of the State Agency for the Provision of Services to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications
Executive Director of the Center for Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives
President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Commission's Secretariat
Head of the Sector for Monitoring, Coordination and Evaluation of Economic Reforms of the Department for Economic Policy and Industry of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.