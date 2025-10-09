Azerbaijani president thanks Putin for overseeing AZAL plane crash investigation

“I would like to thank you for personally keeping this situation under control. You have been directly overseeing the course of the investigation, and we had no doubt that it would thoroughly and objectively determine all the circumstances. Therefore, I would like once again to express my gratitude that you deemed it important to address this issue during our meeting,” President Aliyev said.

On December 25, 2024, an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, killing 38 of the 67 people on board. Preliminary findings suggested the aircraft was struck by fragments from a nearby missile explosion, possibly from a Russian air defence system as it approached Grozny. Azerbaijan has blamed Russia for the crash, while Moscow has denied responsibility.